Atomos release version for Ninja V with Fujifilm GFX100

Broadcast
News
Published: 29 August 2020 - 4:59 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Atomos is thrilled to be releasing today RAW over HDMI recording with the Fujifilm GFX100 and Ninja V 5” HDR monitor-recorder. The Ninja V will record up to 4Kp30 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW video from the GFX100’s state-of-the-art medium format CMOS sensor. This makes it the world’s first commercially available medium format RAW video shooting system available to buy.

The GFX100, Ninja V and ProRes RAW gives filmmakers an entirely new way to shoot. The look of large format video has recently become very popular in Hollywood, with the ability to use high quality lenses with different technical characteristics. This feel can now be achieved more affordably with the GFX100 and Ninja V, and at the same time, fully harnessing the power of RAW. The resulting images have amazing depth, detail and the maximum latitude for post-production — optimal for HDR finishing or to give greater flexibility in SDR.

Together, the GFX100 and Ninja V create a large format camera system that is intuitive to use and light enough to hand hold, place in tight corners or mount onto gimbals. TV dramas, indie films, corporate productions, documentaries and even motion pictures can now utilise the GFX100 and Ninja V to get the distinctive look that is set apart from regular full-frame shots.

Atomos CEO Jeromy Young said: “I’m delighted that the Fujifilm GFX100 with our Ninja V delivers extraordinary large sensor RAW footage that was previously unattainable at this size and cost. It continues to be our mission to democratize filmmaking, giving cinematographers the option to own a RAW shooting large sensor video camera that’s in a class of its own. Our HDR technology, combined with Fujifilm’s long history of color excellence and Apple’s ProRes RAW codec are a winning combination. I look forward to seeing films, TV shows and commercials shot with this amazing setup.”

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

