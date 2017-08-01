Spotify and Riot Games strike deal for League of Legends esports tournament

Spotify has announced its first-ever esports partnership with Riot Games which will see the global streaming platform become the exclusive — and first — global audio service provider for League of Legends.

The collaboration will see the creation of a unique and seamless audio universe for millions of League of Legends fans across the world including the Middle East and North Africa.

Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends is the biggest esport in the world.

Last year tournaments were held in over 37 different cities across five continents, with a record-breaking viewership of 21.8 million average minute audience watching the 2019 World Championship Final unfold.

The official League of Legends soundtrack racks up over 4.8 million Spotify listeners per month—a sizable number of both gamers and Spotify users.

That’s why Spotify and Riot Games, the video game developer behind League of Legends, are joining forces for a multi-year partnership.

Spotify is also now the official—and exclusive—audio streaming partner for League of Legends global events.

The partnership will also give fans original podcasts, and curated playlists amongst other services.

“Music and audio are an intrinsic part of our sport and game, so we are thrilled to partner with Spotify to provide our fans with another platform where they can enjoy the ultimate manifestation of League of Legends,” says Naz Aletaha, head of global esports partnerships, Riot Games.

“As a disrupter in their space similar to Riot Games, Spotify allows us to collectively challenge the limits of possibility as we blend sports, technology, entertainment, and music to create iconic experiences and content that inspire generations.”

This is also said to be the beginning of a multi-year partnership.

"Spotify and Riot Games are committed to continuing working together to create compelling audio experiences for music, podcast and gaming fans alike," an official press statement said.