StarzPlay offers subscription discount to Visa card holders

Broadcast
News
Published: 30 August 2020 - 9:21 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
StarzPlay has partnered with digital payments expert Visa to offer cardholders an exclusive offer on its monthly subscription.

Valid for a limited period, Visa cardholders subscribing to StarzPlay will be given a 20% discount on the monthly subscription.

Offering an additional value-add and a seamless redemption, new subscribers can enjoy the best of regional and global programming anytime, anywhere and from any device only on StarzPlay.

Danny Bates, chief commercial officer and co-founder at StarzPlay said: “Partnering with a global brand such as Visa reiterates our commitment to providing convenient, flexible and secured access to our diverse content library. We are confident that the incredible offer will further enhance the value for Visa cardholders, who can enjoy our high-quality premium content while benefiting from the exclusive offer.”

New subscribers signing up for the StarzPlay monthly subscription on the website or on the StarzPlay app can benefit from the discount during the two months promotion period.
Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

