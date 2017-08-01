Frame.io releases new services in major new update

Cloud video collaboration platform Frame.io has launched a major new set of services as part of its Frame.io v3.7 upgrade.

Part of the launch includes the full version of its high-speed file sharing app, Frame.io Transfer, with more customisable controls.

Transfer lets users upload and download large files, entire folders—or entire projects— with a single click.



Finally, creatives can configure upload and download rates using Frame.io’s new bandwidth allocation panel, so they can optimize for speed, or multitask more easily while transfers are in progress.



The 3.7 update has also brought major updates to Frame.io’s Final Cut Pro X Workflow Extension for Apple's latest Final Cut Pro 10.4.9.

The new feature set makes workflows—especially for distributed teams—even more powerful and flexible.

To support filmmakers HDR demands Frame.io will also support HDR playback on all HDR-compatible iOS devices, enabling more accurate color matching and grading capabilities.



New for enterprise account holders, Admin controls let account owners and administrators set up safeguards that protect content and control viewing, downloading, and sharing permissions. These new features let users customize security settings for a wide range of workflows and users across your organization.