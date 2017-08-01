LG’s face mask is a futuristic wearable air purifier

Published: 31 August 2020 - 9:50 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
LG has launched a wearable air purifying system called PuriCare, the ‘wearable air purifier’ has been launched at IFA 2020.

The company has been manufacturing air purifiers and brings its expertise into a condensed wearable form factor.

The wearable air purifier mask employs two H13 HEPA filters similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products.

Interestingly, the company made no mention about its masks effectiveness to combat Covid-19 or failed to name any other known respiratory disorder.

The mask features dual fans and a patented respiratory sensor, which detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly.

The systems offers between two to eight hours of usage with the power supplied via a 820mAh battery.


