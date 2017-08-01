TVU networks adds audio mixing feature to TVU Producer

TVU Networks has added an audio mixing panel as a feature to its popular, cloud-based TVU Producer multi-camera, cloud production solution.

With TVU Producer, novice or experienced video producers can remotely produce multi-camera live events with zero latency - even when using smartphones as production cameras.



“Our new Audio Mixing Panel has been a highly requested feature of TVU Producer, which enables anyone to produce professional video without expensive equipment or training,” said TVU Networks’ CEO Paul Shen.

“The Audio Mixing Panel enables an audio production crew to manage audio production from a separate location than video production. The mixing function is extremely easy to use and gives the audio operator full control over program audio. As part of our continued expansion of remote production capabilities, this is one more piece that enables all crew - whether they’re a graphic artist, video or audio production crew, instant replay operator, commentator, or producer - to be part of a professional production operating from a safe location such as their homes.”



TVU Producer’s Audio Mixer Panel feature adds familiar audio mixing capabilities to TVU Producer.

With a simple, browser-based UI, operators have full control of all audio signals from their home. With touch-screen tablet computers, users can operate the Audio Mixer Panel via touch. With TVU’s patented time synchronization technology, the solution provides zero latency execution of production commands, as well as perfect synchronization between audio and video, while crews operate remotely and safely from their own locations.



TVU Producer has been widely used for a wide range of applications, such as: live sports, live news, corporate communication production, concerts, and house of worship services. It enables production and streaming to social media channels, websites and web streaming platforms, as well delivery to traditional SDI infrastructure without any hardware, software or training. This service enables media organizations to produce content during the pandemic, while keeping production crews safe. Major TV stations have used TVU Producer as a backup production solution, in the event production crews are evacuated from their facility.