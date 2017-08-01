Three-member team produces AFC Wimbledon's coverage

Systems integrator Broadcast Solutions planned and executed almost two hours of pre-match coverage for AFC Wimbledon – with a crew of just three people.

The occasion was the opening match at the football club’s new home, just metres away from its original stadium in Plough Lane.

“We had to make it a great occasion for the fans,” said Malcolm Robinson, business development, Broadcast Solutions. “And we had to achieve it with very little footprint.”

“We used Dream Chip cameras feeding into a Dream Chip Barracuda HEVC encoder,” Robinson explained. “That gave us four good quality HD streams, plus associated audio, plus comms over SRT [secure reliable transport, an open delivery format] in a 30Mb/s public internet link. For roving reports, we also had a Sony ENG camera feeding into a Mobile Viewpoint bonded cellular link.”

With Robinson and Talbot on site, the third member of the team, Adam Leah, creative director of live production technology specialists nxtedition, was 1000km away in Sweden. The Barracuda decoder and internet feeds from fans and the Mobile Viewpoint link also fed into the nxtedition cloud.

Leah directed a seamless 105-minute show, cutting live multi-camera video with pre-packaged items and new content from social media.

“The technology worked perfectly,” Robinson said. “SRT allowed us to maintain really great quality on the live video which sat well alongside the crowdsourced content. We were also able to get reverse feeds over the internet, including a multiviewer as well as the rundown, so Charlie as producer had a complete overview and control. From end-to-end it was a very professional production.”

As in any broadcast operation, comms was absolutely vital to a seamless production. The Trilogy communications platform allowed the team to put virtual panels wherever they were needed, as well as earpieces for presenters. There was no latency in comms, allowing slick live links. Programme sound used Sennheiser wireless microphones.

“We set out to make a night to remember for the fans of AFC Wimbledon, but we achieved much more,” Robinson concluded. “This is the groundwork for a whole new approach to remote production. I was blown away by this as a demonstration of what can be achieved in live, remote, collaborative production.