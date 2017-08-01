Netflix empowers parents with Kids Activity Report feature

A new tool that will be integrated in Netflix will allow parents to monitor the content being watched by kids. The 'Kids Activity Report' generates a full breakdown that includes data on the sort of content kids are spending the most time watching, who their favourite character is, and recommendations for new shows based on their interests.

Netflix sent out an email to customers who have kids' accounts, allowing parents to opt into receiving report.

The feature will allow parents to connect with their kids by having a more thorough understanding of what they’re watching — even if they don’t want to watch it themselves, Michelle Parsons, product innovation team for kids and family, Netflix’s told The Verge.

Parson added: “Most parents have a pulse on what their kids like, based on their Halloween costumes or toys they ask for at Christmas, but we don’t always know what those shows are about. What is the show, in essence, talking about?”

Alongside the new kids report, Netflix is also rolling out a global test for a Family Profile setting. The family profiles are rolling out today as part of a global test, while the kids activity report is also rolling out in select markets as part of a global test.