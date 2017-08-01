Ooona announces technology co-operation with Y Translator

Broadcast
News
Published: 10 December 2020 - 7:14 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Ooona announces a technology agreement with US-based Y Translator, which makes Y Translator's AI-based speech-to-text and translation processing easily accessible to users of the Ooona platform.

Eric Jung, founder Y Translator said: "The processes we employ allow content to be processed in less than real time. Captions can also be translated from English into Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. Line-breaks in the English original are preserved in the target language, further reducing the work to be done by subtitle editors."

Closed captions can now be generated automatically in minutes. Users can then proofread and polish them into broadcast-quality captions.

Wayne Garb, CEO and co-founder, Ooona said: "Y Translator will be available on a per-minute pay-as-you-go basis directly from the OOONA Shop section of our website."

