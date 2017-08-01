Shure collaborates with Huddly Cameras

AV conferencing specialists Shure and Huddly Cameras have joined forces to provide a new set of networked system product bundles.

Huddly, known for their camera technology, will offer its AI-powered meeting room camera as an optional add-on for Shure’s audios solutions.

Chris Merrick, marketing director, Global Systems, Shure said: “With the increased adoption of AV technologies geared around simple deployment, intuitive operation, and seamless compatibility with leading collaboration platforms, this ecosystem offers a complete audio and video solution,” said. “Both Huddly and Shure believe in providing superior user experiences, and these new bundled options deliver.”

The camera system from Huddly IQ offers a 150° wide-angle lens and full HD video. The USB-powered plug and play solution is compatible with all platform, and can be used in small rooms and ad-hoc settings.