Super League launches Virtualis Studios for esports production

Broadcast
News
Published: 10 December 2020 - 1:20 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Super League Gaming, a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, has launched Virtualis Studios, a fully virtual production studio providing proprietary, scalable solutions for video, television, and branded content.

The new division provides production companies in need of experienced teams with a deep understanding of remote production technologies.

The system is a cloud-based esports broadcast solutions designed to enable thousands of simultaneous gameplay and player cam feeds to be live streamed across dozens of endpoints.

Virtualis Studios specialises in integrating multiple technology solutions to ensure any given project can be produced and monitored successfully on a partially- or fully-remote basis.

Matt Edelman, chief commercial officer at Super League said: “While there are individual off-the-shelf software products that address certain aspects of remote production quite well, we have found that production companies need a solution that can do everything well, with flexibility and creativity that applies across production types. That’s what we’ve built - our expertise is as important as our technology systems, and both will bring immense value to our partners for years to come.”

The proprietary infrastructure already supports multiple, concurrent virtual control rooms that are fully operational at any given time, with limitless scalability compared to what is possible within a physical studio and on-site control room.


