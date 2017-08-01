WarnerMedia EMEA announces new EMEA leadership team

WarnerMedia, the owner of brands such as CNN, Cartoon Network, and HBO, has announced a new leadership team for the Nordic, CEE, Middle East, Turkey and Africa Regions.

The new leadership team brings together WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks (comprising the legacy Turner and HBO businesses) with Warner Bros. (Theatrical, Consumer Products, TV & Digital distribution, Home Entertainment) to ensure a one WarnerMedia approach in a diverse range of geographies; and delivers an integrated EMEA approach to distribution for both existing and future services.

Pierre Branco, recently named to the dual roles of head of WarnerMedia EMEA Affiliate and Ad Sales and country manager for WarnerMedia Nordic, CEE, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, announced his leadership team.

His team includes Jesper Steenberg, Matthias Heinze, Guillaume Coffin, Rita Akkari, Roni Patel and Johan Mannerhill.

Coffin and Patel will be tasked with the EMEA remit. Coffin, who currently manages Affiliates and Ad Sales for France and Africa at Turner, will expand his remit to encompass Benelux, Greece, the Middle East and Turkey. He will also become general manager for WarnerMedia in Turkey with oversight of the Theatrical business in the market.

Meanwhile, Patel will continue to lead the distribution of Warner Bros., Turner, HBO, and HBO Max content to TV, SVOD and AVOD players for Benelux, the Middle East and Nordic.

Branco commented: “This exceptional group of executives will leverage our combined scale to tap into synergies through a single ‘one WarnerMedia’ lens and enrich the consumer offering across the full breadth of our brands, businesses and platforms. They will foster a more holistic approach to our ad sales and distribution strategies at the EMEA regional level, in close coordination with fellow country managers across EMEA, and working closely with the HBO Max team as we prepare for its arrival in due course in our markets. Their smart business acumen, commitment to new ways of thinking, and deep connection to our brands will be a huge asset as we move forward.”