PSI Broadcasting invests in its 19th PlayBox Neo TV CIAB playout server

PlayBox Neo announces the completion of an AirBox Neo-20 Channel-in-a-Box TV playout system for PSI Broadcasting, one of Thailand's leading suppliers of broadcast playout facilities.

It will be assigned to tvN Thai which PSI transmits on behalf of Korean partner CJ ENM.

Rattana Taipong, technical manager, PSI Broadcasting said: "AirBox Neo-20 server-based systems are the trusted and proven core of the service we provide to our various clients. The new addition, joining the 18 AirBox Neo systems we already have here, allows us to supplement the tvN Thai channel with full backup redundancy including automatic switchover between primary and secondary feeds. This N+1 configuration is an added level of operational security we recommend for all broadcast TV channels provided the customer accepts the relatively low cost overhead."

Centered on a scalable multi-format parallel output playout / streaming engine, AirBox Neo-20 allows media files of various kinds to be combined into a single transmission playlist and supports simultaneous multiple SDI/IP streaming UHD/HD/SD outputs.

Files can be trimmed, edited or repositioned at any time prior to being aired without losing the freedom to transmit live.

Playlists can be scheduled weeks in advance for automated transmission. Gaps and time overlaps are automatically corrected to ensure continuous operation even when events with conflicting times are present. Special protection is provided to ensure uninterrupted operation where content files or even entire schedules are missing or misplaced.