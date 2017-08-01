Vizrt Group hires product development specialist

Previously Url was managing director and chief sales officer of Qvest Media for more than 11 years overseeing project sales including installations of Vizrt products at Sky Sports Munich, ORF Vienna, Nine Network Sydney, and many others.

With a strong background in broadcast technology product development, production workflows, and sales, Url will ensure that the group’s brands - NewTek, Vizrt, and NDI - will bring to market innovations that continue to be customer-outcome focused.

Url said, “I have been an admirer of Vizrt for many years and as a passionate believer in the power of software, IP, and cloud technology to change the way that the world shares its stories for the better. I cannot think of a better place to be.”

Url and the product management teams will work closely with the R&D functions led by Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for Vizrt Group, forming the Group’s product development capability.

Combined, the pair will boost focus on delivering customer value by innovating at a product and experience level so that the Group can continue its focus on customer success.