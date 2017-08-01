TAG video systems achieves AWS technology partner status,

Companies who reach AWS Select Technology Partner status have met strict technical and business criteria.

As an AWS Select Technology Partner, TAG also allows access to an AWS Sandbox testing environment that streamlines Proof of Concept (POC) processes.

The announcement was made by Kevin Joyce, TAG’s Zer0 friction officer, who emphasised that the relationship will help customers cut a clear and simplified path toward an IP-based workflow in the cloud.

When coupled with TAG's Zer0 Friction flexible, on demand OPEX operating model it removes barriers to deploy broadcast applications in the cloud.

Joyce said: “The industry has been moving towards IP, the cloud, and an OPEX model for some time, but the recent and sudden shift to remote operations has accelerated the process dramatically.

“We’re delighted that our relationship with AWS will allow us to deliver the technology that will help our customers transition easily and quickly to more efficient and agile infrastructures. Being an AWS Select Technology Partner also adds value to our Zer0 Friction approach, our strategy that allows customers the operational agility to manage software across applications and locations, maximizing asset utilization.”

AWS Sandbox allows customers to establish a monitoring workflow comprised of different and interchangeable elements on a trial basis to see how well they ‘play’ together.

Customers can experiment with cloud instances without commitment, evaluating infrastructure compatibility and testing TAG’s performance to monitor and manipulate sources in the cloud, effectively cutting through logistics and dramatically reducing costs and implementation time.