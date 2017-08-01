WD’s new Sandisk SSDs are made for content creators

The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are purpose-built content creators such as professional photographers, videographers – the company claims.With capacities up to 2TB, the drives features the latest NVMe technology that is rated for 4K and 8K footage.
The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD features a forged aluminium chassis which keeps temperatures low.Additionally the drive features a silicone design that gives it additional durability.
The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.NVMe technology means the drives have the ability to read and write up to 2000MB/s. Speeds drop to about half when compared to the non-Pro version of the drive.
The silicone layer gives the drive protection against drops of up to two-meters, and also comes with IP55 rating. Not quite waterproof like most flagships, but durable enough against splashes of water or dust.