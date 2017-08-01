WD’s new Sandisk SSDs are made for content creators

The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are purpose-built content creators such as professional photographers, videographers – the company claims.

With capacities up to 2TB, the drives features the latest NVMe technology that is rated for 4K and 8K footage.

The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD features a forged aluminium chassis which keeps temperatures low.

Additionally the drive features a silicone design that gives it additional durability.

The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

NVMe technology means the drives have the ability to read and write up to 2000MB/s. Speeds drop to about half when compared to the non-Pro version of the drive.

The silicone layer gives the drive protection against drops of up to two-meters, and also comes with IP55 rating. Not quite waterproof like most flagships, but durable enough against splashes of water or dust.