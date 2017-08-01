EditShare connects with Clear Cut Group

Leading UK post-production house Clear Cut Group has made the decision to place EditShare's next generation media storage EFS at the center of their operation with FLOW workflows significantly increasing the services offered to clients.

Clear Cut Group is home to brands such as - Clear Cut Pictures, The Edit Store and Clear Cut Nations and Regions.

The post-production team is known for its creative work on original factual, drama, short form and feature films.

Producing content for global broadcasters, multiple co-productions, and OTT, the 24/7 operation boasts more than 120 edit suites on site and, since lockdown, has supported over 400 remote editors, clients and staff. Always noted for their innovative and flexible services, Clear Cut Group is building on its successful technology approach by adopting the high-tech but proven EditShare platform, maintaining its ability to work at the cutting edge of the most demanding distributed post-production workflows. EditShare expands storage and opens doors to new innovative service offerings and efficiencies that immediately benefit clients.

“With EditShare, you are buying a storage solution with so much more,” comments Jess Nottage, Technical Director, Clear Cut Group. “It ticks all of the boxes in terms of reliability, performance and capability, but it's the extras, designed to enhance the creative process that will make us stand out from our competitors. EditShare's FLOW, EFS and File Auditing platforms, enable us to expand our service offering with innovative creative solutions that benefit our clients without compromising on security. It's a media foundation to underpin our business.”With more high-profile projects produced in 4K, EFS media engineered storage architecture and file auditing capability gives Clear Cut Group the scalable capacity and enterprise-grade security they require. Native OS drivers eliminate data bottlenecks, while comprehensive file tracking provides a complete audit trail for content within the system, providing clear insight into users’ activities, including who accessed content, when they did it and where. With FLOW media management in action across all Clear Cut Group locations, the company has a new level of automation and remote capability that delivers new and innovative services for clients. Clear Cut Group’s Managing Director Rowan Bray explains, “We are only as good as our solutions we offer our clients. Every project is bespoke and thus, we approach each one uniquely. That uniqueness is inherent in EditShare products and people. EditShare is totally focused on creating fit for purpose solutions for its customers and a company where we feel we have a voice. This is more than a purchase, it’s a joint venture.”Collaborating to #wintogether, the EditShare team worked closely with Clear Cut Group to ensure solutions and services supported the vision for the technical uplift with opportunities for future expansion through EditShare’s open APIs. Jess concludes, “Offering open APIs tells us a lot about the company and its culture. We are not locked in and that is attractive. If you want to do something, EditShare will enable it regardless of the vendor product with a can-do attitude.”“We work with our customers on every level to ensure EditShare’s open solutions bring the resiliency they require to navigate the constant change in which they live,” states Robin Adams, vice president EMEA sales, EditShare. “It's a true partnership in which customers are empowered and feedback has a direct impact on product evolution to ensure EditShare delivers the industry’s best performing media management capabilities and open storage platform.”