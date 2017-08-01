Maxon Cinema 4D available for M1-Powered Apple Mac systems

Broadcast
News
Published: 4 December 2020 - 6:51 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Maxon's Cinema 4D will be available for the new M1-powered Macs when they ship, making it "the very first professional 3D animation tool" available for the new Macs, the company claimed.

Maxon is one of the foremost professional 3D package to support Apple innovations, including being the first to offer multiprocessing on the Mac, the first to support Mac OS X, the first to run on Intel Macs, the first to support 64-bit on a Mac and now the first available for the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by M1.

David McGavran, CEO, Maxon said: “The new systems deliver industry-leading speed and power, with high performance GPUs. For a 3D artist, these speed and efficiency gains will be invaluable to the creative process.”

