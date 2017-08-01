12 CTV IP trucks goes live at PGA European Tour

CTV Outside Broadcast's OB 12 mobile production truck hit the road recently for coverage of the PGA European Tour following an upgrade to fully modular SMPTE 2110 IP-based operation.

The new infrastructure is based on an SDNsquare GRID software-defined network which allows IP complexity to be controlled via intuitive graphic tools. Leader LV7600 and LV7300 rasterising test instruments, supplied by Leader channel partner Thameside.tv, are used through the OB 12 production areas to achieve accurate matching of incoming feeds. They also allow operators to ensure that the full available dynamic range is maintained from source right through to output.



"SDI infrastructures are inherently limited in terms of configurability," says Paul Francis, CTV’s Chief Technical Officer. "IP delivers the flexibility needed to overcome almost every SDI constraint. It also allows us to support our clients' needs for the foreseeable future, not least in responding to the ongoing evolution of video formats. Leader is effectively CTV OB's test and measurement partner since, for the last decade, we have only invested in Leader and PHABRIX instruments. These overlap very effectively."



"Both of the LV7600 units include Leader's SER03 16-channel audio display option and one also has the SER05 10G IP input and analysis module," details Chris Margrave-Gregory, Senior Broadcast Sales Specialist at Thameside.tv. "All 12 instruments can be upgraded to 4K when required via Leader's ZEN-series software unlocking path."



Housed in a low-profile 19 inch 1U form-factor for easy rack or desk mounting, the LV7600 rasterizer provides all the facilities needed to seamlessly monitor UHD/HD/SD SDI as well as video over IP signals.

It includes a broad set of engineering-related features including test pattern generation, eye pattern display, jitter measurement, closed-caption monitoring, CIE color chart, high dynamic range measurement, focus assist, operator-configurable screen layout, tally interface, 4K/UHD operation, 10G IP input and 12G-SDI interfaces. SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2022-7 and the recently published SMPTE 2110 protocols are all supported. The LV7600 also incorporates Leader's intuitive CINEZONE and CINELITE which are familiar to many content production staff.