New IoGates update adds another security layer

IoGates, developers of ultra-secure file-sharing services for media professionals has updated its Smart Link content sharing solution with three key capabilities; email status, collaborative feedback and high quality audio transcoding.

IoGates new Email Status informs users in realtime about the status of the Smart Link file they shared via email, visually indicating emails that have successfully been sent, emails that are pending and those emails that have failed.

Jesper Anderson, CEO, ioGates said: “The new email status automatically updates users of the email in transit, making it easy to identify those Smart Links that did not make it to their destination. This new capability has been a hit with our customers.”

New ioGates dashboard icons give users visual cues as to the email status with green indicating successful delivery, orange for pending delivery, and red for a failed delivery. This simple but important feedback brings an even higher level of security to Smart Link Sharing.



The new ioGates enhances timecode linked comments letting users reply to, edit and delete comments.

Updated ioGates dashboard visuals and colored icons make it easier for users to identify who is commenting on what.

Comments can also now be downloaded and saved as a PDF or CSV. They can also be downloaded as an Avid marker file and are ready for import into Avid with comments automatically displayed on the timeline.

The updates also means that IoGates now offers the option to process proxy preview in 320Kbit audio or at the default 192Kbit.