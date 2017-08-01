Discovery Plus begins global roll out despite impact of Covid

Broadcast
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 1:26 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Discovery’s has launched its new Discovery Plus service, the global rollout across an initial 25 countries has already begun with the UK and Ireland, as well as India.

In the US The new service will launch in partnership with Verizon that gives its customers in the US different subscription plans.

At launch Discovery Plus will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Inc., said: “We have been working methodically the past two years to bring all of our strategic advantages to the launch of Discovery Plus. With Discovery Plus, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world’s definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real-life verticals."

It’s not been revealed as to what model of partnership Discovery will following the GCC and wider Middle East.

For Ramadan last year, StarzPlay launched Discovery’s Fatafeat home cooking content on our platform.

In an interview with DigitalStudio Middle East earlier this year, StarzPlay Studio had revealed that “Discovery’s DPlay will also be available as an add-on package on StarzPlay”.

He added: “It’s about evolving to offer a variety of content services in a pay-as-you-go format, customising a viewer’s suite of services and paying only if they want to avail of those services.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

MCFT provides ‘lifetime value’ for your foodservice equipment needs
    Every major opening from the world’s largest hotel groups in 2020
      Ranking: Top 30 Oilfield Services Companies of 2020
        Gas is a natural 'energy partner' in post-pandemic recovery: GECF
          You can now check travel restrictions on Skyscanner

            More related galleries

            Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
              Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed
                Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
                  In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition
                    Take a look at Fairmont Serviced Residences Ramla Riyadh