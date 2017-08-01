Discovery Plus begins global roll out despite impact of Covid

In the US The new service will launch in partnership with Verizon that gives its customers in the US different subscription plans.

At launch Discovery Plus will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Inc., said: “We have been working methodically the past two years to bring all of our strategic advantages to the launch of Discovery Plus. With Discovery Plus, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world’s definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real-life verticals."

It’s not been revealed as to what model of partnership Discovery will following the GCC and wider Middle East.

For Ramadan last year, StarzPlay launched Discovery’s Fatafeat home cooking content on our platform.

In an interview with DigitalStudio Middle East earlier this year, StarzPlay Studio had revealed that “Discovery’s DPlay will also be available as an add-on package on StarzPlay”.

He added: “It’s about evolving to offer a variety of content services in a pay-as-you-go format, customising a viewer’s suite of services and paying only if they want to avail of those services.”