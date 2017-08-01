GITEX Tech Week 2020 begins at Dubai World Trade Centre today

The 2020 edition of GITEX Technology Week is being held from December 6-10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The technology trade show is the world’s only face-to-face technology event of 2020, after several major events - such as the Mobile World Congress and IFA Berlin - were either cancelled, postponed or hosted virtually.

This year also marks the 40th edition of GITEX, and like in past years the show is set to bring together international technology visionaries, industry innovators and global investors.

The 40th anniversary edition of GITEX will showcase 1,200 exhibiting companies and 350 speakers from 30 countries.

GITEX will also host pavilions from the world’s most innovative technological nations, including Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, France, Israel, Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and the United States of America.