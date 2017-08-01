GITEX Tech Week 2020 begins at Dubai World Trade Centre today

Broadcast
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 7:46 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The 2020 edition of GITEX Technology Week is being held from December 6-10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The technology trade show is the world’s only face-to-face technology event of 2020, after several major events - such as the Mobile World Congress and IFA Berlin - were either cancelled, postponed or hosted virtually.

This year also marks the 40th edition of GITEX, and like in past years the show is set to bring together international technology visionaries, industry innovators and global investors.

The 40th anniversary edition of GITEX will showcase 1,200 exhibiting companies and 350 speakers from 30 countries.

GITEX will also host pavilions from the world’s most innovative technological nations, including Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, France, Israel, Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and the United States of America.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UAE marks successful satellite launch alongside Airbus and Thales
    Dubai hailed for its proactive response to revive tourism
      Aldar freehold residential project on Yas Island snapped up by younger buyers
        How UAE domestic tourism has ‘exploded’ since the start of 2020
          Timeline: How the hospitality sector was affected by COVID-19 in 2020

            More related galleries

            4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
              Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed
                  Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
                    In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition