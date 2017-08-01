Net Insight's VP People set to leave role less than 2 years after appointment

Broadcast
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 11:57 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Net Insight has announced that its vice president of people Katarina Dufvenmark has decided to leave her position for a new assignment outside of the company.

Katarina will leave her assignment at Net Insight at the end of February 2021, and the recruitment process of finding a replacement has begun.

Dufvenmark departure comes little less than two yeras after she was appointed to the role.

She joined Net Insight from Sweden-based If P&C Insurance, where she held several roles over the course of her 12-year career. She most recently served as head of HR

Crister Fritzson, CEO, Net Insight said: “Katarina joined Net Insight in 2019 and has played an important role to ensure and improve our competitiveness to attract new talents and with a strong focus as well as great commitment on developing our employees and the organization.”


