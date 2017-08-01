Pro AV supplier Kramer debuts in the UAE at GITEX 2020

Israeli-based Kramer has launched its pro AV solutions in the UAE at GITEX 2020.

Kramer, a second generation family-owned business, has offices in more than 30 countries that are currently serving more than 100 countries.

Kramer has entered into a landmark distribution agreement with Abcom Distribution LLC, a firm that specialises in AV to represent Kramer exclusively in the UAE.

This deal follows the Israel-United Arab Emirates normalisation agreement, which was signed in September 2020.

Sam Bonomo, executive VP at Kramer said, “The last eight months have seen the world transform its video and audio use, with the rise of hybrid working and blended learning methods. These technologies now power the way we work, learn, and socialise. Our signal distribution solutions bridge the worlds of traditional Pro AV and IT to facilitate high quality, flexible and secure video and audio communications and will bring game-changing opportunities to the region.”

Kramer has been the pioneer and leader of the pro AV industry for four decades, creating solutions that blend cloud technologies, advanced software, and hardware.

Most recently this innovation has included delivering AV over IP, simplified scaling, and extension solutions with products such as the KIT-400 and wireless presentation and collaboration advances through the VIA range.