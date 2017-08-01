Tony Abou to star in Comedy Central Arabia’s ‘Most Ridiculous’ Season 3

Broadcast
News
Published: 6 December 2020 - 1:57 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Comedy Central Arabia has announced that Seasons 3 of Most Ridiculous will be narrated by Lebanese actor Tony Abou Jaoudeh.

Most Ridiculous features viral funny videos that are narrated by a voice over artist. Produced by ViacomCBS International Studios for Comedy Central Arabia, the show is set to weekdays at 21:30 KSA/22:30 UAE until December 31st, with a total of 20 episodes.

For Comedy Central Arabia, the show will be narrated and commented by Lebanese multitalented actor and comedian, Tony Abou Jaoudeh, who has a history of working with Comedy Central in the region and also seen in the previous Comedy Central Arabia´s local production, Comedy Central Presents: Stand-up Comedy Al Wagef.

"I’m excited to have the opportunity to join Comedy Central Arabia’s Most Ridiculous. It is always an honour for me to be part of the Comedy Central family, working alongside them to bring the show to this region. Through Most Ridiculous (Bil Arabi), we aim to bring a smile to our fans, with a very jam-packed show full of funny moments that will have you lolling out loud!” commented Tony Abou Jaoudeh.

Encouraged by the success of a previously produced local series and in line with Comedy Central Arabia says that Season 3 of Most Ridiculous is looking to inspires local talent.
Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

