Israeli i24News and Abu Dhabi Media will collaborate in another historic MoU

The MoU will enable both media organisations to provide shared news reporting through correspondents in UAE and Israel, with a focus on Arab language news reports and interviews.

The two entities will also exchange content such as national reporting, documentaries and archival materials, in addition to technical cooperation in the field of news and television broadcasting technology.

AbdulRaheem Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, acting general manager at Abu Dhabi Media said: “This agreement is a reflection of our commitment towards the UAE vision as well as its ambitions by establishing strong and solid relationships with various institutions and media organisations on a regional and global level."

Frank Melloul, CEO and founder of i24NEWS, said: "As an international news network, we aspire to expand collaborations with platforms around the world. This is another step that will enable the expansion of our activities and we especially welcome it. This partnership between i24NEWS and Abu Dhabi Media illustrates the many possibilities that have opened up to us in the wake of the Abraham Accords.”

This partnership takes place after the signed peace agreement between UAE and Israel.

Launched in July 2013, i24NEWS is part of the Altice Group, owned by businessman Patrick Drahi and since its inception has been led by CEO Frank Melloul.