MBC Group’s Mazen Hayek leaves after 14 years

Mazen Hayek, a key figure of MBC Group’s management team of 14 years, will be leaving the broadcaster at the end of the year.

Hayek held the position of official spokesman – group director of PR and CSR since October 2006.

Waleed Al Ibrahim, chairman, MBC Group said: “The ebb and flow of talent in the content and communications industries are customary. But, Mazen has been a long-serving, exemplary representative of our group and an eloquent spokesperson; he has done us proud in the plethora of business and creative forums, conferences, press gatherings, and events that have taken place over the years.”

On his part, Hayek added: “Over the years, I have had the absolute privilege of working closely with some of the best and brightest in media and entertainment, not to mention collaborating with transformative leaders, in the public and private sectors; top business decision-makers; thought leaders; renowned journalists from around the world; and finally, the MENA region’s top personalities, stars and celebrities from the world of art, entertainment and showbiz. Those are the remarkable individuals who have enriched my life, each in their own way, contributed to the many successes we have achieved, and helped mould and inspire me along the way. To them, I shall forever be indebted!”

MBC added that Hayek has left his role to pursue other career options.