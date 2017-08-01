NDI says it can transform a smartphone into a broadcast camera system

The broadcast tech firm says the application turns Android smartphones and tablets into broadcast-ready camera systems, including 4K-capable devices.

The app costs US$19.99 and is already available on the App Store for Apple users on iOS devices.Used in conjunction with the free NDI Tools available for Mac or PC, the NDI|HX Camera app can increase the image quality for those working from home and taking part in conference calls or presentations using any combination of PC or Mac and iOS or Android.

Michael Namatinia, president of NDI said: “NDI has quickly become the content-over-IP standard for companies and individuals throughout the world to tell video stories. By extending NDI|HX Camera to everyone with access to a PC or Mac and an iOS or Android device, we are putting the ability to produce quality video in the hands and pockets of everyone.”

The app allows users to produce broadcast-quality content, from sharing at-home workouts online to local soccer games. The application also allows for integratation with Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, or other video communication applications.

The app can also be used as a camera source in multi-camera live streaming systems like NewTek’s TriCaster, Vizrt’s Viz Vectar Plus, and OBS among many others.