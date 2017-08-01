Take 1 integrates Ooona Tools into its transcription management system

Broadcast
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Take 1, a specialist in broadcast transcription, translation and access services, has selected OOONA Tools to augment its subtitling and caption management workflow.

Ooona Tools is a high-end browser-based production suite which incorporates all the resources needed for subtitling and captioning online from any internet-connected Windows or Mac computer.

Stephen Stewart, COO, Take 1 said: “Ooona Tools gives our teams the ability to perform their core tasks at any time and from any location. Operating from headquarters in the UK, we have additional facilities in Los Angeles, Connecticut and Santiago. Working online allows our staff to function as an efficient connected team active across multiple time zones.”

Ooona is said to come with a wide range of detailed features including MPEG Dash streaming, frame-accurate text timing with an advanced timeline, a video grid for precise caption positioning, plus audio waveform and scene-change detection for accurate subtitle spotting. Import and export can be performed in almost any caption and subtitle format.

Dedicated apps allow operators to run automated QA scripts to check and fix their files, and to customize hotkeys and project settings.


