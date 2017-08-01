UK’s NFTS chooses EditShare for major media infrastructure upgrade

Published: 7 December 2020 - 6:41 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

The UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) is standardising its post-production, content delivery, and storage operations on EditShare’s EFS open shared storage solution and FLOW media management platform.

By replacing its aging shared-storage platform with a mix of on-premise and cloud-based technologies, the NFTS will increase productivity and more efficiently manage and share the content being created by staff and students.

The NFTS is one of the world’s leading film, television and games schools that was founded in 1971 in Buckinghamshire, England.

The school offers more than 30 post-graduate level courses across the film, television and gaming disciplines, including camera operations, directing, cinematography, sound, script supervision, and production accounting.

Doug Shannon, head of IT for NFTS said: “When I began here, there was no network. Everyone simply passed hard drives around by hand. We needed greater consistency and a more open production environment. Initially we moved to simple, departmental servers. Then, five years ago, we first moved to dedicated shared editing storage, but that system had come to the end of its usable life, with the support contract becoming unsustainably costly. It was time to move on.”

He added that the EFS and FLOW systems help production teams adapt quickly to the different camera systems NFTS uses from Arri, Sony, RED and Blackmagic. “For example, FLOW supports formats in a clever way and doesn’t have to break up RED files into blocks.”

Every year a NFTS receives a 500 student enrolments which the school does not expect to grow exponentially.

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

