CJP Broadcast reports turbulent but successful 2020

Chris Phillips, MD, CJP Broadcast said that instead of 8K becoming "practical resolution" in 2020 the world grappled with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The consequent restrictions on social gathering had one positive effect in encouraging organisations with a strong membership base to explore the potential of television. We’ve been working with several football clubs by making their matches accessible to fans who would otherwise have attended in person. We also successfully completed a video production and live streaming project for the highest-profile semi-finals and final in the UK football calendar. This solution centred on our 'live sports production system' which was deployed to augment the traditional broadcast coverage with behind-the-scenes content. The resultant video content was then made available online for easy access by supporters during and after each match.”

Darlington FC, one of Britain's leading fan-owned football clubs, joined the growing number of sports organisations working with CJP to establish its own IPTV channel. Core of the club's new live-streaming service, Quaker TV, is a complete system including a Streamstar X4 Live Production Studio and four-channel talkback.

“CJP Broadcast have been helpful with information and guidance throughout the planning stages, always looking to help to be cost conscious and reduce capital expenditure by reutilising our existing camera and audio tech into the new system,” says Stuart Armstrong who played a key role in launching Quaker TV. “The Streamstar technology they have installed provides everything we need at this stage of our experience with live production. Its ease of use and flexibility, combined with the incredibly rich features, enable us to produce our own content and distribute it under our control.”

In the corporate business segment, CJP was commissioned to work on a studio set design and installation project at the London headquarters of an internationally active financial services provider.

Successfully completed, the new set is being used to develop HD video productions and podcasts for a wide range of UK-based and overseas clients. The contract embraced full project management and installation of the set and studio lighting, plus a complete technical support package covering all studio infrastructure.