India’s Radio Mirchi morphs into entertainment company

Broadcast
News
Published: 8 December 2020 - 8:47 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
India’s Radio Mirchi has undergone a major overhaul after successfully occupying radio waves for the lat 19 years.

Mirchi is set to become a music and entertainment company, with the Radio Mirchi name giving way.

The change in the branding strongly reflects Mirchi’s hyperlocal, multi-format and multi-platform content and solutions capabilities that cut across digital, live and FM.

Mirchi's radio arm will include channels such as Mirchi, Mirchi Love and Kool. Under the Live offering, the brand will continue with its on-ground and virtual events Mirchi Music Awards, Mirchi Neon Run, Mirchi Cover Star, Mirchi Spell Bee, and Mirchi Rock N Dhol.

The Digital arm of business focuses on new media properties like Web radios, Mirchi Originals, Mirchi Murga and Filmy Mirchi, among others.

Mirchi’s 74 radio stations are present across the world, along with its 24 online radio stations, 12 youtube channels and presence across various social media platforms.

Currently, the FM business stands at 66% of overall revenues with solutions and digital making up the rest.
Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

