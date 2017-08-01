MediaKind launches comprehensive D2C analysis for sports rights holders

The MediaKind 2021 Sports D2C Forecast, an analysis undertaken by MediaKind, has revealed crucial information about direct-to-consumer (D2C) OTT platforms owned and operated directly by sports rights-holders.

The report explores a wide range of trends in the D2C sports space, including the use of live content, fan engagement, and monetization.

The MediaKind research shows that while most of the 40 rights-holders analyzed still define their D2C platform as complementary to broadcast coverage, most now see it as an essential part of their future distribution strategy for live sport and building direct touchpoints with fans.

Almost three-quarters of the rights-holders analyzed offer some form of D2C service to their fans today through subscription packages, utilizing one or more of six entry points.

The findings reveal a 50-50 split between rights-holders. Half use their D2C service purely as a supplementary content hub, focusing on delivering high-quality video. The other half concentrates on making full use of OTT's interactive possibilities, embedding fan engagement features into their services.

In terms of distribution, 58% of the rights holders analyzed have a standalone D2C web domain, with the remaining 42% providing D2C services via a sub-domain of their main website. Just over a third of the total rights-holders offer their D2C service through a standalone mobile app.

MediaKind also highlights how current standalone D2C sports services are under-utilising secondary monetization tools.

None of the rights holders analyzed offer an integrated betting service. At the same time, features such as ticketing (utilized by 3% of rights-holders), merchandising (5%), and advertising (8%) remain rare, with greater priority placed on delivering a high-quality viewing experience and user interface. However, many rights-holders expressed concerns about how their future streaming service will stand up when faced with a high volume of concurrent live streams despite recent technological advances.

Raul Aldrey, chief product officer, MediaKind, said: "The results of our study are clear – rights-holders cannot afford to be without a D2C service moving forward. All 40 of the rights-holders have recognized how D2C services offer crucial, data-driven touchpoints with their fans and provide unique opportunities to enhance fan engagement and tap into new monetization streams. But the performance of these D2C platforms remains table-stakes and fundamental to attracting and retaining audiences long-term. Future D2C services must guarantee stability at scale, and the overall delivery must be at least as good as the broadcast-quality linear services that sports fans have been accustomed to and enjoyed for decades."