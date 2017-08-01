Transforming a radio studio into virtual production unit

Precision camera tracking makers Mo-Sys Engineering collaborated with TalkRADIO to create a virtual production environment which was first used for coverage of the US presidential election.

TalkRADIO, part of Wireless Group, a division of News UK, live streams twenty hours of its output every day, for those listeners using devices with screens. With the US election approaching, TalkRADIO was looking for new ways to engage audiences and satisfy advertisers. Going beyond simply putting cameras into radio studios, it wanted to create a rich virtual environment.

With just four weeks to election night, TalkRADIO turned to Mo-Sys Engineering, which had recently launched its all-in-one pre-configured virtual production system, StarTracker Studio.

Providing camera tracking for multiple cameras, switching, keying, Unreal Engine photo-realistic graphics, compositing, and recording, StarTracker Studio is designed for multi-camera live to air and shot-by-shot VFX virtual production workflows, supporting both green screen and LED wall studios.

Nick Prater, head of broadcast technology for Wireless Group said: “Mo-Sys could provide the complete solution, and they understood that we wanted it to look real. Getting the textures and the lighting right in the virtual studio took time, but the Mo-Sys designers understood what we wanted and delivered it.”

The next outing for the TalkRADIO’s virtual production environment will mark the end of the December Covid-19 lockdown in the UK, bringing reports from all around the country into the studio.