Adam Nightingale joins 3 Screen Solutions as chief commercial officer

Broadcast
News
Published: 9 December 2020 - 11:20 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

3SS (3 Screen Solutions), a company that provides software solutions for set-top boxes (STB) and multiscreen entertainment, has appointed Adam Nightingale as chief commercial officer.

Nightingale will have overall responsibility for commercial and sales strategy for 3SS’ TV and video business, and will be based in London.

Thilo Herbst has transitioned from CSO to his new leadership role spearheading emerging business areas for 3SS.

Kai-Christian Borchers, managing director, 3SS said: “With almost 20 years of TV innovation expertise, dating back to the dawn of OTT, and with a widely recognised track record of insight, leadership and market knowledge, Adam is a highly experienced and successful executive and I know he will make an impactful contribution to 3SS. He brings proven and broad expertise, spanning everything from systems integration to media workflow solutions and world-class user experience.

From mid-2019 to mid-2020, Nightingale was SVP commercial at Deltatre, a OTT sports and entertainment solutions provider that acquired Massive Interactive for $127m in late 2018.

Previously, he held several senior sales and management roles at Accedo from 2014 to 2019, including VP EMEA and SVP International.

He earlier worked with Irdeto for eight years, from 2006 to 2014, in senior sales roles, being appointed to senior director, strategic sales in 2012.

