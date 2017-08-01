Digital Games Conference announces star-studded speaker lineup

Digital Games Conference Middle East and Africa (DGCMEA)has announced the line-up of speakers for DGC Live, KSA Edition, which will be held virtually on December 15-17, 2020.

The three-day virtual event is being held in collaboration with NEOM under its ambition to become the regional epicentre of the gaming industry as part of the region’s first true media industries hub.

The B2B games conference will bring together global experts and professionals to exchange knowledge, best practices, business and career opportunities in the gaming industry.

DGC MEA is the knowledge and business gateway for the MENA games industry and ecosystem.

Exclusive insights, engaging content, latest reactions from gaming influencers and opportunities to network with industry professionals – including developers, publishers, investors, and opinion leaders – from around the world at DGC Live, KSA Edition.

Confirmed speakers include:

• Omar Alzayed, CEO & Co-Founder, Moving Dimensions & Abo Khashem

• Mohammed Khalid Tayyar, CEO, Tagit Games

• Yousef Shanti, Co-Founder, Hala Yalla

• Sultan Ghaznawi, Founder, Vibes Offices KSA

• Abdullah Ba Mashmos, Lead Interactive Developer, Backyard Experiential

• Meshael MR, Saudi Gamer

• Ahmad Jadallah, Director of Development, Semaphore

• Tony Kelly, CTO & CPO, Playhera

• Alex Tunbridge, Chief Executive, Stevenage FC

• Alfredo Bermejo, Digital Strategy Director, LaLiga

• Pedro Rodrigues, Head of EMEA Games Partnerships, Snap Inc

• Karim Ibrahim, CEO, Robocom VR

• Annabel Bristow, Marketing Director, Boss Bunny Games

Three-day agenda at a glance

Day One – 15th Dec: A look ahead at 2021: Industry trends and product launches.

Day Two – 16th Dec: The Explosion of Mobile Gaming: A spotlight on the rise of mobile gaming, as global and regional professionals dissect the opportunities available for emerging talent in the region.

Day Three – 17th Dec: Careers in Gaming: An opportunity for young professionals in the region to gain and share the latest information on the science, art, mechanics and business of making and promoting games in the GCC.