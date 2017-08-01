MBC and TwoFour54 fostering talent in Saudi and UAE

Broadcast
News
Published: 9 December 2020 - 7:59 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

MBC Group and TwoFour54 are nurturing talent in the media production, broadcast and gaming industry, through separate programmes.

Firstly, Abu Dhabi’s TwoFour54’s Winter Camp returns from December 13 to 17 to welcome UAE students aged 13 to 17 to learn about the world of media, entertainment and content creation online.

The interactive sessions will allow students to explore various professional skills that contribute to the thriving gaming development industry, including sessions on thinking like a coder, using the Unreal Engine 3D content creation platform, game character design, and live broadcasting of e-sports.

Sessions will be led by TwoFour54’s experts from its gaming department, as well as the authority’s partners from industry-leading organisations such as Ubisoft, MENA Mobile, SAE Institute, Empire Entertainment, Khosouf Studio, Inner Seed, and Cation Arts.

The Winter Camp will culminate in a hands-on project where campers will develop their own video game concept, character, and environment.

Meanwhile, MBC has launched ‘Fikraty’ a new initiative directed towards discovering and fostering writing talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Arab world.

Managed by MBC Academy, Fikraty encourages aspiring writers to bring their ideas to life.

Top submissions from the programme will be transformed into full-fledged productions, with a plan to broadcast them on Shahid VIP.

MBC Group chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim has said to have set aside a special fund of US$250,000 towards Fikraty. This fund will be invested in the best projects submitted to the initiative by these young creative producers.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Everything you need to know about travelling to and from Dubai
    The public holidays in the UAE in 2021
      Table capacity at Dubai restaurants increased to ten
        In pictures: Omniyat and Dorchester Collection's One at Palm Jumeirah
          New DoubleTree hotel will “be a landmark” says Hilton's regional president

            More related galleries

            This minimalist villa by DZDESIGN has a lush landscaped pool deck
              Revealed: The Caterer Middle East Power 50 hotels category
                Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                  4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
                    Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek