MBC and TwoFour54 fostering talent in Saudi and UAE

MBC Group and TwoFour54 are nurturing talent in the media production, broadcast and gaming industry, through separate programmes.

Firstly, Abu Dhabi’s TwoFour54’s Winter Camp returns from December 13 to 17 to welcome UAE students aged 13 to 17 to learn about the world of media, entertainment and content creation online.

The interactive sessions will allow students to explore various professional skills that contribute to the thriving gaming development industry, including sessions on thinking like a coder, using the Unreal Engine 3D content creation platform, game character design, and live broadcasting of e-sports.

Sessions will be led by TwoFour54’s experts from its gaming department, as well as the authority’s partners from industry-leading organisations such as Ubisoft, MENA Mobile, SAE Institute, Empire Entertainment, Khosouf Studio, Inner Seed, and Cation Arts.

The Winter Camp will culminate in a hands-on project where campers will develop their own video game concept, character, and environment.

Meanwhile, MBC has launched ‘Fikraty’ a new initiative directed towards discovering and fostering writing talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Arab world.

Managed by MBC Academy, Fikraty encourages aspiring writers to bring their ideas to life.

Top submissions from the programme will be transformed into full-fledged productions, with a plan to broadcast them on Shahid VIP.

MBC Group chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim has said to have set aside a special fund of US$250,000 towards Fikraty. This fund will be invested in the best projects submitted to the initiative by these young creative producers.