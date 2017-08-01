Qvest Group acquires OnPrem Solution Partners

The Qvest Group announced the acquisition of the majority of OnPrem Solution Partners LLC.

OnPrem is a highly reputed consultancy across the media and entertainment supply chain in the USA.

OnPrem’s expertise in business and technology consulting, especially its focus on the digital media supply chain, will complement and extend the Qvest Group’s portfolio and lay the foundation to gain a foothold on the US-American market.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York and Austin, OnPrem is an end-to-end solution provider that strategizes, advises, designs and develops technology solutions, leveraging their expertise in content, customers and data for media and entertainment and consumer products industries.

The acquisition brings a highly experienced team of more than 250 consultants to deliver solutions in areas such as digital media supply chain, IP and rights management, data and analytics, customer experience design, salesforce and programme management / PMO to the Qvest Group.

OnPrem has built dynamic partnerships with leading technology providers and platforms such as AWS, Salesforce and Microsoft.

“OnPrem strengthens the position of the Qvest Group as a leading partner in digital media, data and cloud management and considerably enhances our capacity to provide clients with added value, scale, and world-class expertise,” said Peter Nöthen, CEO of the Qvest Group.

“For Qvest, this is also the steppingstone to the largest market for broadcast & media in the world which significantly raises our international business in technology consultancy and systems integration. Moreover, joining forces with OnPrem enables us to better and directly support worldwide operating clients and it also generates the ground for the growth of our cloud management platform qibb in the US-American market.”

The Qvest Group, headquartered in Germany, has offices across Europe, the Middle East, APAC, and Australia. The company has been accelerating the digital transformation of its clients, offering capabilities in technology design consultancy and systems integration, software development, cloud engineering, and technical infrastructure operations.

As part of the acquisition, the Qvest Group acquired 55 % of the shares in OnPrem. The contract was signed on December 2, 2020. The partners at OnPrem, Frank Leal, Candice Lu, Christophe Ponsart, Jon Christian, and Vanessa Fiola, along with leadership will continue to build on its long-standing, valued relationships with employees and clients.