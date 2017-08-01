Atomos and Roland collaboration streamlines control of multicamera content capture

Broadcast
News
Published: 1 February 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Atomos has collaborated with Roland for the launch of Roland’s V-8HD HD video switcher.

The Roland V-8HD is the smart 8-input, all HDMI video switcher designed to simplify HD live production.

The V-8HD can connect up to three Atomos devices to trigger, monitor and record using HDMI. The combination creates a portable HDMI switching solution that’s packed with features that take the stress out of multicamera, live video production.

The record trigger is enabled by integrated Atomos protocols. It allows the V-8HD to start and stop recording via HDMI in full HD quality, directly from Roland’s switching deck.

The feature centralises capture and control of live multicamera content, streamlining live production by taking away another stage in the process of recording mixed video output.

Jeromy Young, CEO of Atomos said: “What we particularly love about the new Roland V-8HD is the all-in-one design and the unified, central control this gives crews when switching and recording live, multicamera content. The future of multicamera filming relies on lots of different technologies working together seamlessly. Collaboration and the joining of technologies is the best way to make multicamera production workflows work more coherent and more cost effect, so more content creators can film in this way. This democratisation of production is something we believe in strongly at Atomos, and our work with Roland on their new V-8HD switcher is an awesome example of this in action.”


