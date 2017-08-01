Broadpeak at Convergence India 2020

At Convergence India 2020, Broadpeak will demonstrate a QoE and content delivery through its CDN, multicast ABR and local video-caching solutions.

Broadpeak CDN is a scalable multiscreen solution that is designed to ensure the video quality of experience (QoE) for subscribers on devices with bandwidth and storage efficiency.

The brand supports a range of applications including nonlinear TV, multiscreen, Cloud PVR and ad insertion. The comprehensive solution includes a centralised management and monitoring system, origin packager, caching servers and analytics.

Broadpeak will demonstrate its nanoCDN multicast ABR solution which makes live HTTP video delivery to any device scalable by turning broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure.

Leveraging home networks, operators can manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.

nanoCDN has been deployed by operators including in the Asia-Pacific region for live television delivery to any screen with ultra-low latency.

Broadpeak's BroadCache Box offers a solution that leverages local video-caching technology. BroadCache Box streams content from a location closer to end users thereby reducing latency and network congestion. This results in higher video bit rates, faster start times and uninterrupted viewing sessions.