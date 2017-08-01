Canon showcases 8K and 4K imaging ecosystem at ISE 2020

Canon Europe will be showcasing a dimension of its business to visitors at ISE 2020.

Visitors to the stand will have the chance to see its imaging ecosystem which includes Canon’s HDR, 4K and 8K projection capabilities and line-up of input to output solutions including world-class cameras and lenses.

Canon’s network cameras, analytics software and a robotic arm, provided by Denso, will be on stand demonstrating how visual analytics technology can support automation of various tasks.

Matthew Koshy, European product marketing specialist at Canon Europe commented: “We’re building on the success of ISE 2019 by expanding our input to output showcase, which highlights the importance of having an integrated line-up to deliver unbeatable resolution. Our range of high-brightness and high-image-quality laser projectors will be on display to show how cohesive projection systems offer systems integrators incredible optical performance, simple installation and low maintenance.”

At one of the dedicated zones on stand, Canon will showcase its imaging solutions which work together to streamline workflows for system integrators.

Starring in this demo is the 4K production camera – the XF705, the EOS C200 4K Cinema camera, the compact 4K camcorder – the XA55 and Canon’s latest 4K projector.

Canon will showcase its HDR imaging ecosystem with content captured on its cameras and projected by native 4K high-brightness projectors.

Canon will also exhibit an 8K projection solution, in partnership with media server software providers, AV Stumpfl. The AV Stumpfl Pixera Two server will help deliver and manage the 8K content, captured using Canon kit, ensuring Canon’s projectors can focus on delivering 8K image quality.

The brand will demonstrate from February 11 to 14, 2020 in Amsterdam at stand F-50 in Hall 1.