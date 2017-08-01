Cinematographer, Sam Nicholson to keynote 2020 Post-Production World Conference at NAB Show

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and Future Media Conferences (FMC) will present a special keynote address by cinematographer and visual effects director, Sam Nicholson on Sunday, April 19, 2020 as part of Post-Production World (P|PW) at NAB Show.

The conference, taking place April 17 to 22, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) is a training event for content creators and designers including TV, film and video editors, producers, directors, graphic artists, motion graphics designers and online video specialists.

The keynote session titled ‘Virtual Production: On Set Visual Effects in Real Time’ is sponsored by Blackmagic Design and will feature a discussion on the advances in modern visual effects. Nicholson will provide insight on his recent advances in creating real-time effects using Stargate Studios' real-time VFX process, ThruView.

Sam Nicholson is CEO and founder of Stargate Studios, a visual effects production company. He is best known for his work on Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Walking Dead, Grey’s Anatomy and CSI among others.

As a cinematographer, Nicholson has extensive experience with most film cameras, cinematic lighting, optical printing, motion control and post production film finishing.

Chris Brown, executive vice president of conventions and business operations at NAB said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nicholson and his thirty years of experience in film, television and visual effects production to the state-of-the-art programming offered year after year at P|PW. We are thankful for 17 great years of collaboration with FMC to produce this coveted training event and look forward to this year’s program.”

Ben Kozuch, president and co-founder of FMC and executive producer of P|PW said: “We are pleased to have gathered again with the industry’s leading experts and instructors to provide cutting-edge, practical training to media production professionals.”