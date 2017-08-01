Dalet appoints Matthew Carter as head of sales, UK, Benelux and South Africa

Dalet, a provider of solutions for content professionals has appointed Matthew Carter as head of sales UK, Benelux and South Africa.

Carter, who led global sales engineering for the recently acquired Ooyala Flex media platform business will spearhead Dalet sales initiatives with oversight of Dalet market strategy, customer workflow design and implementation of both Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex media platform in these territories.



Stéphane Schlayen, chief operating officer at Dalet said: “We’re in the midst of a media revolution. The increasing appetite for personalised, on-demand content is challenging business models everywhere. Traditional media, sports organizations, corporate brands, and agencies need to adapt to the changing market dynamics and position themselves to take advantage of the unprecedented level of opportunities available today to engage consumers. They need to evolve their media strategy. Matthew has the proven technical breadth and depth and business acumen required to successfully architect our customers’ ambitious digital transformations. His expertise will help businesses across market verticals modernize their media operations, deepening viewer and customer engagement as well as take advantage of entirely new revenue streams. We welcome Matthew into his new role and have the utmost confidence in his success.”

Carter commented: “With video content so ubiquitous across platforms and its consumption growing at an incredible pace, media companies have more opportunities than ever to leverage technology and grow their businesses. However, it all comes down to selecting the right mix of technologies and deploying the right workflow design to capitalize on the potential. The Dalet suite of solutions enables media companies to own the entire multiplatform production and delivery content supply chain. The powerful combination of Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex Media Platform delivers an unparalleled level of functionality. Combined with our consulting and change management expertise, we can help our customers innovate their operations and bring to fruition their bold business plans,” Carter concludes, “With the explosion of content creation, it is truly an exciting time to be in media and I look forward to working with our customers to revolutionize their businesses.”