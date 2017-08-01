Actus Digital to demonstrate all-in-one media platform at NAB 2020

At the 2020 NAB Show, Actus Digital will demonstrate how its mandatory compliance solution is part of a much larger media intelligence platform, providing cross-organizational benefits to the operations, marketing and research, and new media departments of broadcasters and media companies.

The platform includes solutions for compliance, quality-of-service assurance, technical monitoring, content repurposing, rating and competitive analysis tools, advanced AI options, and more.

“We have enhanced the Actus Digital intelligent media platform to include more functionality, additional AI options, and extended automation related to compliance, clips creation, and export capabilities for social media, with intelligent content monitoring and analysis,” said Raphael Renous, CTO at Actus Digital. “Having all of these capabilities on one integrated platform gives customers the freedom to choose what makes the most sense for their business today and easily add features in the future. At the 2020 NAB Show, we will showcase how media companies can use the new platform to improve their daily workflow and reduce costs.”

Actus predicts that media companies today need a solution that pushes the boundaries of compliance well beyond supporting simple tasks, such as logging, monitoring, and regulation. They require a solution that can also handle complex compliance tasks, with advanced AI options.

“They want a compliance solution to provide quality assurance tools, video analysis reports, advanced clip creation, OTT monitoring, and multiviewer capabilities, all from a single platform. Moreover, since the industry is changing rapidly, the industry needs flexible solutions that support a range of deployment models,” the company claimed in a press statement.

At the 2020 NAB Show, Actus Digital will demonstrate the expansive functionalities of its media monitoring platform, which offers an intelligent approach to monitoring and support for multiple deployment environments, including on-premises, virtualization, the cloud, and hybrid combinations.