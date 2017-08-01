New Canon camera capable of 8K video in the works

Canon Middle East has revealed that development of the EOS R5, a full frame mirrorless camera, is currently underworks.

The EOS R5 will have features such as high-resolution, 8K video and image stabilisation.

The new camera, that’s built on the EOS R platform, will have 12fps using the mechanical shutter and the electronic shutter offering 20fps.

Canon says this combination of speed will appeal to everyone from wedding to wildlife photographers.



The EOS R5 will also have a better image stabilisation system newly developed by Canon.



Binoj Nair, the Marketing Director B2C Business Unit, Canon Middle East said: “The EOS R5 belongs in the hands of photographers, filmmakers and ultimately, storytellers. With its 8k video capability, we’re thrilled to witness this innovative mirrorless device capture outstanding content. The EOS R System stands as the new flagship Canon mirrorless camera, delivering timeless quality and equipping users with the means of bringing remarkable stories to life.”



Canon also launched the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM – the latest lens to join Canon’s RF line-up for the EOS R System.

Canon is said to be developing a total of nine RF lenses scheduled for release in 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM and compatible Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x.