New Canon camera capable of 8K video in the works

Broadcast
News
Published: 16 February 2020 - 12:14 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Canon Middle East has revealed that development of the EOS R5, a full frame mirrorless camera, is currently underworks.

The EOS R5 will have features such as high-resolution, 8K video and image stabilisation.

The new camera, that’s built on the EOS R platform, will have 12fps using the mechanical shutter and the electronic shutter offering 20fps.

Canon says this combination of speed will appeal to everyone from wedding to wildlife photographers.

The EOS R5 will also have a better image stabilisation system newly developed by Canon.

Binoj Nair, the Marketing Director B2C Business Unit, Canon Middle East said: “The EOS R5 belongs in the hands of photographers, filmmakers and ultimately, storytellers. With its 8k video capability, we’re thrilled to witness this innovative mirrorless device capture outstanding content. The EOS R System stands as the new flagship Canon mirrorless camera, delivering timeless quality and equipping users with the means of bringing remarkable stories to life.”

Canon also launched the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM – the latest lens to join Canon’s RF line-up for the EOS R System.

Canon is said to be developing a total of nine RF lenses scheduled for release in 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM and compatible Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Sharjah-Korea Business Roundtable explores trade synergies in competitive sectors
    BESIX to build two bridges, ramp and tunnel in the heart of old Dubai
      Three60 Communities help world’s fifth tallest residential tower ‘Elite Residence’ achieve electricity savings worth over Dh2.33mn
        Dubai's DEWA to boost ties with Romania
          Transmission and distribution industry faces barriers to implement critical digitalisation measures to accelerate global energy transition, says report

            More related galleries

            Gallery: The five most powerful people in the upstream sector
              Photos: Treehouse at Taj Dubai unveils new cocktail menu
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Private residences on Velaa Private Island, Maldives
                    Photos: Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis announces team