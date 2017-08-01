REVEALED: Venue for Digital Studio Awards 2020

Broadcast
News
Published: 16 February 2020 - 12:18 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
The Digital Studio Awards 2020 will be held at The Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

The annual celebration of industry excellence and achievement will be held on the Palm Jumeirah location promising a gala red carpet night.

Set to be held on April 1, 2020, the DS Awards will coincide with the second day of CABSAT 2020.

We look forward to welcoming all our industry guests at the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Due to popular demand and overwhelming response from the industry, the nominations deadline was extended.

Those who wish to submit their nominations can do so latest by February 19, 11:59 pm after which the deadline will slam shut.

To submit your nominations, please visit www.digitalstudiome.com/dsawards and click on “submit nominations”.

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact DS ME’s sales manager Thomas Lambert on +971 55 760 0707, or drop him an email at thomas.lambert@itp.com. For table bookings, reach out to Teri Dunstan on teri.dunstan@itp.com.

