Brainstorm gives Suite 4 better motion capture features

Brainstorm, a manufacturer of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, has released Brainstorm Suite 4.

Suite 4 is a major upgrade to the InfinitySet, Aston and eStudio solutions that includes a number of special features designed to enhance content creation and output.

In addition to a tighter integration and control of Unreal Engine, Suite 4 provides features like simultaneous renders, multiple outputs and additional hardware support.

With Suite 4, InfinitySet and Aston improve their capabilities for creating photorealistic content, regardless of the real-time graphics, virtual sets, augmented reality or broadcast workflows in any resolution.

Suite 4 has also introduced a feature called Layers that changes how Aston and InfinitySet deal with broadcast workflows, while providing additional playout possibilities.

Layers enables Brainstorm Suite 4 to deliver several outputs from a single instance, in both Aston and InfinitySet, or combine several outputs in a single one as required.

InfinitySet 4 also gains major updates to the rendering features especially the management and compatibility with the Unreal Engine.

Brainstorm is also introducing the InfinitySet Unreal Engine Controller, a new module that directly controls Unreal Engine from InfinitySet’s own interface, adding a user-friendly, live production-oriented control interface.

Ricardo Montesa, CEO and founder, Brainstorm said: “With Suite 4 we have made a significant leap forward on what can be achieved in virtual sets, augmented reality and real-time broadcast motion graphics. We have worked hard to match and even surpass the high-end requirements of our customers. So now the integration of InfinitySet with Unreal Engine is even tighter, and we have included industry-unique features like the Unreal Engine Controller, that can fully control not only the Unreal Engine projects but also its blueprints, objects and properties directly from InfinitySet’s own interface. We’re very excited with this release and the response received from our customers is excellent.”

The production version of Brainstorm Suite 4 will be demonstrated at NAB 2020.