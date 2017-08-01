Kingdoms of Fire is the first 4K Arabic drama

Published: 17 February 2020 - 9:49 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
StarzPlay is broadcasting historical drama Kingdoms of Fire, exclusively on its platform.

Directed by Peter Weber, best known for acclaimed films like Girl with a Pearl Earring and Emperor, Kingdoms of Fire has a pan-Arab cast of stars that includes Khaled Al Nabawi, Mahmoud Nasr, Rachid Assaf, Kinda Hanna, Suhair Bin Amara and Mona Wassif.

The $40m production from Genomedia Studios was created and produced in the United Arab Emirates, and filmed in custom-made studios in Tunisia. It is co-written by Ahmad Nada and Mohammed Soleiman.

All 14 episodes of the show are available on StarzPlay.

This latest acquisition reflects the platform’s commitment to expand its Arabic offering to meet the expectations of all its subscribers in the MENA region, StarzPlay said in a press statement.

Kingdoms of Fire is set during a period when the Ottoman Empire conquered the Arab territories in 1516.

The show follows two heroes throughout their journeys, the first being the Ottoman prince Selim, the governor of a remote area in eastern Anatolia, who made his way to the throne of the Ottoman Sultanate with blood.

The first Arabic production to be available in 4K HDR, Kingdoms of Fire chronicles the dynamic war of two worlds as the Ottomans strive to Occupy Cairo.


