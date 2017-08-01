SVG Europe and Blackbird agree cloud video production partnership

Cloud video editing manufacturer Blackbird has been named as the official cloud video production partner of SVG Europe.

The agreement, which runs for the duration of 2020, will see SVG Europe use Blackbird’s cloud video editing platform to rapidly edit and package video clips of seminars, presentations and interviews from its events and publish them to social media channels.

The quick turnaround content, powered by Blackbird, will be made available on Twitter and Facebook during SVG Europe’s four main sports broadcasting industry events.

The events that Blackbird will be used to create content for are the Football Summit 2020 (31 March, London), the Sports OTT Forum 2020 and Sports TV Awards 2020 (27 May, London), Sports Production Summit 2020 (10 September, Amsterdam) and FutureSPORT 2020 (TBC, London).

Adrian Lambert, marketing director, Blackbird said: “SVG is at the heart of the sports video technology industry and we can’t wait to start creating great content for their major 2020 events beginning with the SVG Europe Football Summit in Berlin next month.”