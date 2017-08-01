Calibre launches mammoth 163’ LED display

Calibre launched the LEDFusion A160, a 163-inch AiO (all-in-one) LED display at the recently concluded ISE 2020.

“There is a significant trend in the industry towards larger and larger displays as users compete for attention in an environment in which screens are everywhere,” said Willy Tsai, managing director, Calibre UK.

“The problem with those large displays, of course, is the challenge of getting them to their location – and then getting them operational in the shortest amount of time. The LEDFusion A160 was designed to overcome those challenges – and, of course, it does so with the outstanding image quality for which Calibre is known. It’s exactly the product our customers asked us to create.”

The LEDFusion A160 will target the proAV, rental/staging, broadcast, houses of worship, medical, corporate AV and education.

Packed in a single flight case – which contains everything needed for installation, including simple tools – the 163-inch LEDFusion A160 can be simply manoeuvred into position and be operational in less than sixty minutes.

“At ISE, we’re showing our mobile LED 165 - an innovative solution that further enhances the ease with which this remarkable screen can be deployed,” said Bernd Fuerbeck, CEO of MediaScreen.

“Our mobile ScreenLifter allows the display to be effortlessly positioned at exactly the right height for any application. For ease of transportation and installation, it is equipped with a tilt and shift feature that allows it – with LED wall attached – to pass through doorways two meters in height.”